Bright K releases three books to motivate youths

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UPCOMING author Bright K (born Bright Kevin Rondozai) has released three books in a move aimed at inspiring youths not to give up on education.

The books, Beautiful Paradise, The Truth Is Crying Out Loud and Joys and Tears of the 21st Century were launched at Mandwandwe High, Nkulumane High, Ihlathi High School and Nketa Hall where there was a gathering for Karatekas.

Bright K said the books carry a message on ‘Importance of Education to One’s Life.

“I prefer to say Beautiful Paradise is a “friend” to all ladies out there as the book is for Women Empowerment. It gives courage and hope, and faith to single ladies, those who feel like they have been denied, widows, businessmen, youthful ladies, and everyone at large.

“The book “The Truth Is Crying Out Loud” is a parent to the young youths ‘ama2k/ama2000’ as the book portrays and gives light to the youths. The book basically speaks to the youths to keep calm, honour and respect their parents.

Finally the book “Joys and Tears of the 21st Century” is a historical book for all events that have taken place in this century, events to do with present pastors/prophets, the Ama2000, coronavirus, wars between nations, corruption, witchcraft, and all that we have witnessed,” said Bright K. – @mthabisi_mthire