Bright start for Dzvukamanja at Supersport

PINT-sized Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzvukamanja had a bright start at his new South African club Supersport United when he scored one of the goals when they beat Richards Bay 2-0 in their 2023/2024 season SuperDiski league opener on Saturday.

With Dzukamanja, a former Orlando Pirates player, scoring an opener in the 56th minute, Etiosa Ighodaro killed the match as a contest when he found the target in the 72nd minute.

Dzvukamanja, who is reportedly not quite the flashy and flamboyant attacker, is a straightforward player and quite rigid but effective.

Orlando Pirates were surprised at the circumstances that led to his departure. The club reportedly said that they had given Dzvukamanja time off to deal with family matters in Zimbabwe and they expected to include him in their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

However, Dzvukamanja, whose contract with Pirates expired on June 30, resurfaced at SuperSport United after turning down a contract extension offer.

At Supersport, Dzvukamanja linked up with fellow countrymen Ronald Pfumbidzai, club captain Onismor Bhasera, goalkeepers George Chigova and Washington Arubi.

However, Chigova, who was recently diagonised with a heart ailment, is yet to resume his duties at the club.

