Brighton Chimene to officiate Orlando Pirates Caf Champions League match on Sunday

Harare Bureau

TOP Zimbabwean referee Brighton Chimene and his assistants will officiate the Orlando Pirates Caf Champions League match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Buccaneers host Congo side Diables Noirs de Brazzaville at Orlando Stadium.

Chimene will be assisted by Tafadzwa Nkala and Edgar Rumeck, with Lawrence Zimondi as the fourth official.

Chimene has been getting numerous Caf appointments since the Caf and Fifa international matches got underway.

Chimene has handled matches in the World Cup qualifiers as well as the Champions League qualifiers since the international calendar got underway.

In the absence of an active local league, the Zimbabwean referees have been working harder to ensure they retain good condition and physical fitness with individual training programmes.

Chibuku Super Cup matches have provided them with minimal action.