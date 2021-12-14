Brilliant Mabrizo and The Ghetto Sound Masters drop debut album

Brilliant Mabrizo and The Ghetto Sound Masters drop debut album Brilliant Mabrizo

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

NEWLY formed rhumba group Brilliant Mabrizo and The Ghetto Sound Masters has released their debut album titled Ama50/50 ft Imkipito.

The album has tracks Ama 50/50, UJesu Wasendulo, Ikimpito, Mntanami mntanami, Empilweni Yami, Tjesuswana (community) and Highlanders FC. It was produced by Nkosikhona Ngwabi and features Tolloman Mox, Themba Boyoyo and Letshani Mavela.

Leader of the rhumba outfit Brilliant Mabrizo Dube who hails from Tjingababili in Plumtree and is now based in South Africa said the album is an introduction to his solo career.

“As a new group, the album Ama50/50 ft Imkipito is all about showing that we’re in the game to raise the bar higher. I’ve been in the industry for quite a while working under Tolloman Mox and Abafana Begxobankau and Themba Boyoyo, thus as a group, we’re confident to take over the game,” said Brilliant Mabrizo.

Brilliant Mabrizo and The Ghetto Sound Masters comprises Brilliant Mabrizo Dube, Bramuza Nyathi (leadman), Njabs Sambodlela (rhythm), Pitso Mtshayazafe (bass) and Focus Moyo (drums). – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

