BRILLIANT! Smart as a whip Natasha scoops FIVE awards at Bindura University graduation

Online Writer

BINDURA University of Science Education’s Natasha Matare shed tears of joy after scooping a whooping five awards during the institution’s 22nd graduation ceremony on Friday.

President Mnangagwa capped Matare who was among 2 349 graduands.

Matare dazzled, winning the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Cash Prize for obtaining a First Class Degree and for being the Best Female undergraduate student, Vice Chancellor’s Prize for obtaining a First Class Degree and for being the Best graduating student in the programme, Biochemical Society (UK) Prize for being the Best graduating student in the programme, Colourway Garments Prize for being the Best graduating student in the programme and Kenneth Musanhi Holdings Prize for being the Best graduating student in the programme