“Bring a chair and enjoy”…Bulawayo’s Meet and Grill Chillspot turns 1

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Showbiz Reporter

A DELICIOUS feast for the ears, eyes and taste buds awaits revellers in Bulawayo at Meet and Grill’s first-anniversary celebration tomorrow.

An impressive array of local artists that include Whole Tribe, DJ Jews, Black Gypsies, Rebellious Suhnz, Slimzar Wa Africa, Channell, Kothwane Hikwa, Apple D and Ashteq Deejay are set to headline the food and music fiesta slated for Eyardini from midday.

Revellers have been urged to wear their dancing shoes and get ready to enjoy sizzling steaks that are a trademark of the monthly showcase.

In November last year, “Meet and Grill”, a company that specialises in supporting and promoting local up-and-coming artistes while also bringing people together was born. Samantha Dube and Dominic Nyathi founded the company.

Meet and Grill’s main focus is music with deep house, Amapiano, Afro-House, and Hip-Hop among the most popular genres.

Dube said they have been holding events almost monthly since the company’s establishment. She said they could not hold the events during some months due to inclement weather and a high volume of events.

“At Meet and Grill, we only support local – that is seasoned and up-and-coming artistes. Every month, we make sure that we host an event to promote up-and-coming artistes. In January last year, we introduced an event called Deep in the city where we only play deep house and house music,” she said.

Those that have attended the food and music fiesta before said they would never miss it for “anything in the world”.

“Their food is out of this world. You get to meet different kinds of people with the same agenda, chilling and good vibes only,” said one Kwazinkosi Ndlovu an ardent follower of the event.

“The music, the atmosphere, it’s not loud, it’s just for the mature. Usually, kuyabe kungela ama 2k so into zakhona akula msindo omnengi (23-35-year-olds mostly). It’s a family fun thingy too,” so said another follower.

Bongani Moyo who started attending the event this year said: “Besides relaxing and getting to know local musicians, I’ve made business connections at the Meet and Grill. It has everything for everyone. Those who want to dance are covered. Those who love their food are catered for and those who just want to socialise and set up social networks benefit from this.”