‘Bring back ill-gotten wealth to get amnesty

Leonard Ncube , Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has said people who may be in possession of ill-gotten wealth can surrender it and be granted amnesty.

Speaking during the official opening of the Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe 50th anniversary in Victoria Falls on Friday, Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo bemoaned the lackadaisical stance by the private sector in the anti-corruption war.

Zacc recently took the anti-corruption drive to churches and Justice Matanda-Moyo said she was happy that members of different churches were now raising awareness against graft.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zacc is built on pillars of raising citizen awareness hence the commission had partnered churches to be able to reach every citizen.

She said research shows that more than 80 percent of Zimbabweans are Christians or attend church hence partnering churches makes fighting the anti-corruption war easier.

“Zacc was established to fight all corruption in public and private spaces. We have been concentrating on the public sector, but now we are coming to the private sector and you will be seeing more of us in your circles.

“We shouldn’t be having sinners in Zimbabwe because a majority of people go to church. I am happy that churches are now preaching anti-corruption sermons.

“Those in possession of ill-gotten wealth, bring it back and you won’t be arrested, we will give you amnesty,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

President Mnangagwa officially opened the event and spoke about the Second Republic’s efforts and desire to end and prevent corruption in the country.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said corruption is more expensive, undermines service delivery, deprives Government of taxes, and causes capital flight while also making the country unattractive to foreign direct investment.

She said Government is carrying out many projects under the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1) and Devolution Agenda among others, and continuing to allow corruption will result is substandard work being done.

“Zacc led the National Anti-Corruption Strategy launched by President last year and it is sad to note that the private sector has not been coming on board.

“The private sector should be part of the steering committees in the strategy but few are coming on board,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

She said Zacc signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the private sector and Zacc is visiting parastatals and organisations doing compliance tests.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zacc is this year focusing on preventing corruption, which is cheaper than to chase after stolen wealth.

To win the anti-corruption war, there have been calls by various stakeholders for inclusion of anti-corruption studies in the country's learning curriculum, including at Early Childhood Development.