Brito describes players he wants

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club coach Baltemar Brito says he wants tactically disciplined players who will be able to take instructions and execute their game plan to perfection as they challenge for the champions next season.

Speaking at the club’s weekly pre-match press conference in Bulawayo, the Bosso gaffer said the six months he has spent at the club have been insightful and he understands the players at his disposal.

“About next season, the players we will try and we want to have a good possession game and can play the ball comfortably. In football there are rules and also as a player you need to follow the rules. The kind of rules need a player to be patient, be good at keeping possession, be able to receive the ball and not to be an anxious player. The players we want have to know to be at the right place and not everywhere,” Brito said.

The Portuguese speaking Bosso coach said one of the reasons they released regning Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo was his lack of positional discipline.

“Joel’s a good player and everyone knows that, but we want players who will do the task we want and not to be everywhere,” Brito said.

