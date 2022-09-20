Brito fails to emulate De Jongh

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bosso were handed a reality check of their system of play when they were booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament by Bulawayo Chiefs who put up a show to remember as they executed their game plan to perfection.

Highlanders put up an uninspiring performance as Chiefs dominated the game at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday resulting in Bosso losing 1-0. Chiefs skipper Malvin Mkolo scored the only goal, a 66th minute header and now his team face Black Rhinos in the semi-finals. Rhinos gored Chicken Inn 9-8 after a penalty shootout. The two were 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The defeat to Chiefs means that the only silverware that Highlanders will end the season with is the invitational Independence Cup that they won when they edged Dynamos 1-0 in April.

In the build-up to the weekend game, there was an aura of belief that they can atone for the championship miss by lifting the Chibuku Super Cup that they won in 2019.

Hopes that Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito would emulate Hendrik Pieter De Jongh who led Bosso to the Chibuku Super Cup glory during his four-month stint at Highlanders in 2019 were high but unfortunately found tricky opponents.

That Bosso faced Chiefs with a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions had odds stacked against their opponents whose camp had been rocked by in-house problems that saw coach Nilton Terroso walk out of Thursday’s training and missing the next day’s session.

Terroso was not on the bench as he instead watched his team dominate Bosso from the terraces while his lieutenant Thulani Sibanda barked instructions from the dugout.

Just like they did in 2019 when they ended Highlanders’ 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions when Bosso were under De Jongh, Chiefs brought to a halt Bosso’s seven-match unbeaten run on Sunday. As was the case in that 2019 league encounter when Chiefs punished Highlanders for their complacent approach to the game, Mkolo on Sunday took advantage of sloppy marking to head in an Arthur Musiyiwa corner.

In 2019 when Chiefs blew Highlanders’ 16-match unbeaten run, Isaac Badu slotted home from close range after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box. Then, Bosso defence was at fault as they failed to deal with a Shepherd Mhlanga corner-kick.

When Bosso played Chiefs in 2019, De Jongh had already secured the Chibuku Super Cup.

But on Sunday, Chiefs suffocated Highlanders who had won the opening match of the competition 1-0 away at Triangle United.

The game plan according to Chiefs stand-in coach Sibanda was to congest the midfield, make sure that Bosso play the ball in their own half, immobilise Highlanders anchorman Nqobizitha Masuku and playmaker Divine Mhindirira.

Lucky Ndlela man-marked Mhindirira while Perfect Chikwende and Mthokozisi Msebe took turns to close in on Masuku. Chiefs also made sure that Highlanders’ left sided defender Godknows Makaruse was forced not to venture upfront by having quick players ready to pounce on his space.

Highlanders lacked character, grit and hunger for victory, taking only one shot on target, a weak attempt by Makaruse throughout the match.

Bosso’s goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda had managed to keep his side in the game when he saved a first-half penalty but his teammates were just not in it on the day. Actually, Ariel was the busiest keeper of the day, making numerous saves that kept the scoreline respectable

Bosso stuck to their usual system and could not change their formation even when it became apparent that their opponents were dominating the match.

Meanwhile, another giant, Dynamos were also booted out of the tournament by defending champions FC Platinum who beat them 4-2 after penalty shootouts. The match had ended 0-0 in regulation time at the National Sports Stadium.

FC Platinum, on course for a league and cup double will now face Herentals in the semi-finals. The Students beat Manica Diamonds 2-1.

With both Bosso and Chicken Inn out, Chiefs are now the torch bearers for Bulawayo in the Chibuku Super Cup. — @ZililoR