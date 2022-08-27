Brito hopes Caps United tie erupts cheers, not jeers

There are some in the Bosso family who don’t believe that patience is a virtue, they want results now. (Picture by Libertino)

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BALMATER Brito’s brief romance with Highlanders supporters has to this point been a love and hate affair.

Following his side’s one nil victory over Triangle in the Chibuku Super Cup last week, the Portuguese gaffer was celebrated as a hero. Yet, weeks ago he received jeers from the same fans after managing a one all draw against Herentals in Harare and a nil all draw against Tenax at Barbourfields Stadium.

There are some in the Bosso family who don’t believe that patience is a virtue, they want results now. But what is clear is that if Brito is to achieve his goals at the club, the fans will need to be patient.

This Sunday Brito returns to Barbourfields Stadium with an opportunity to silence all his critics.

At least for now.

Of all teams Highlanders might have faced at this vital stage of the season, Caps United appear to be the perfect side for them as they are a side in turmoil. The Green Machine finds itself in deep financial woes that have resulted in players failing to report for training since Tuesday.

While the quality in the Caps United camp is undoubted, it will be difficult for the Bosso fans to accept anything but a victory against their long term rivals.

Caps United last recorded a league victory against Highlanders back in 2015.

“I think the most important thing at Highlanders is that winning at this club is a must. When we win, our fans are happy. We saw how happy they were when we won in Kariba last week. Even though we were not doing well they still travelled to support us. That is why we said that victory was for them.

“I understand we have not been doing well but going into the Caps United game l don’t want to put the boys under pressure but what is important is that we remember how to win. We are confident, we are at home. Judging by the attitude that l have seen from the players l think we will do well,” said Bosso assistant coach Joel Luphahla

He promised the fans a good game.

“I am sure it’s going to be an interesting game. Most of the games we have played against Caps United have always been good games,” said Luphahla.

Highlanders will be without defender Peter Muduhwa, who will be serving a suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

They will welcome back Nqobizitha Masuku at the heart of midfield while Adrian Silla will miss out due to injury.

Fixtures

Today: ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga 1pm), Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (Vengere), Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab), Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields), WhaWha v Triangle (Ascot)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Cranborne Bullets (Vengere), Herentals v Tenax (NSS), Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields

All matches at 3pm unless stated.

– @innocentskizoe