Brito, Mafu, Mangombe now Warriors coaches

HIGHLANDERS FC head coach Baltamer Brito is the new Zimbabwe National Men’s Football team, the Warriors’, gaffer.

He was appointed this afternoon by Zifa who have since released a press release confirming that.

He will be assisted by former Hwange FC coach Bongani Mafu and Dynamos FC’s Genesis Mangombe.

In a media release this afternoon, Zifa said the trio will be in charge until the end of the Normalisation’s term which is June 30, 2024.

“The Normalisation Committee (NC) settled for the trio after an extensive recruitment and consultative process based on regional, continental and global confederations’ guidelines. The NC set the coaches’ term of engagement to end at the same time with its mandate so that the next board will have the opportunity to recruit its own coaches,” read the Zifa statement.

Brito has worked extensively in Europe, while Mafu was trained in Germany and the UK apart from coaching spells in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Mangombe is viewed as one of the country’s most promising young coaches.

Their first assignment will be on September 30, when Zimbabwe takes on Botswana to celebrate that country’s Independence Day.

Zifa emphasized that the coaches will remain with their clubs and will only report for national duty when there are assignments.