Brito on the brink

Baltermar Brito has been in charge of seven games, winning three, drawing three and losing 2-1 to Whawha — Picture by Libertino

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ drop in form has seen some sections within the club questioning if coach Baltermar Brito is the right person to lead the club to the league title that they last won in 2006.

On Saturday, Brito came face-to-face with the “real” Highlanders fans as he was booed, jeered and gestured and told not to applaud the crowd following his team’s one-all draw against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

Bosso took an early first half lead but conceded in the dying stages of the game.

The fans failed to understand the rationale of withdrawing three key players in the 55th minute when the players were playing very well.

Brito took out Divine Mhindirira, winger Ray Lunga and utility player Godfrey Makaruse and brought in Mason Mushore, Crispen Ncube and Pritchard Mphelele, all defence-minded players in an attempt to protect the lead.

The move misfired as Herentals, who they beat 4-0 in the first leg, clawed back into the game and managed to snatch a late equaliser, leaving Highlanders still searching for their first-out-of-Bulawayo-win following a 32-game barren streak.

Brito, the 12th coach to take charge of Highlanders since they last won the league in 2006 when Methembe Ndlovu led them to glory, brought hope to Bosso faithfuls on his arrival as players lifted their game and looked set for a steady rise.

The Portuguese coach has been in charge of seven games, winning three, drawing three and losing 2-1 to Whawha.

Fans had started to enjoy the Bosso games but the struggles against Tenax and Herentals seem to have changed things.

Brito had also won the faith of Highlanders’ fans by promoting players from the junior ranks.

Striker Darlington Msendami (22), who was on loan at Zifa Central Region Division One Soccer League side Vubachikwe, 20-year-old pair of defender Nigel Ncube, central midfielder Mason Mushore and 16-year-old midfielder Prince Ndlovu are the players Brito has elevated to first team.

Mushore made his debut coming from the bench against Herentals while Ndlovu came in last month against Manica Diamonds.

What Brito needs to do is to ensure his team wins while playing entertaining football in order to keep Highlanders fans happy.

The fans, while appreciating that the coach is laying foundation for the future so that he starts challenging for honours next season, still expect inspiring performances to show that the team means business.

Fans expect to see the young players that he signed getting game time instead of being benchwarmers.

Brito has said he elevated the players to the first team because of their potential and as such fans want these players to be given game time.

“We signed the young players because we feel they are the future and even in the process they show quality and some of them are catching up while others need more time.

“We think they will be right in the future because they work well and work hard as they are developing.

“We’re building, we’re making the base for the future and this is what the board asked us to do. This is the DNA of Highlanders. Highlanders had success with such a DNA so we want to bring that back to the club,” said Brito about his young signings.

Brito’s contract runs up to the end of 2023.

“The intention of the board is to build for the next season and even us, we need to understand that when we come back (for the 2023 season) we have that foundation.

“We like the pressure but people need to understand it takes time to build. Our intention is to make the foundation this season and next season we do the best possible,” said Brito.

What Brito needs to know is that without positive results, Bosso fans’ patience runs out. — @ZililoR