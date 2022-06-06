Brito watches Bosso overcome Harare City

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders 1-0 Harare City

NEW Highlanders’ head coach Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito watched from the VIP enclosure while one of his assistants Joel Luphahla led the home side to an important 1-0 win over Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Although Chronicle Sport could not ascertain whether Bosso face sanctions for allowing Luphahla to take charge after Zifa publicly said it would not extend his waiver last week, Brito watched anxiously from the stands and continuously scribbled notes.

Luphahla has no Caf A coaching badge and can’t lead the technical staff under strict Fifa club licensing requirements.

Goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda was arguably the man of the match, as he did not only score the all-important goal from the spot kick in the 81st minute, but he also made numerous match-winning saves to deny the visitors.

Sibanda converted the penalty after substitute Washington Navaya was hacked down inside the box by Harare City defender Collin Mujuru.

Harare City did not dispute referee Curtbert Zigwati’s decision and the kick was taken without incident.

Although he accepted the penalty call, Harare City coach Tawurayi Mangwiro felt Bosso players did not observe fair play in some instances.

“It was a very competitive match and my players gave it their all. I thought Sibanda had an outstanding game. Poor communication from our defenders and we gave away the penalty and the three points. The penalty decision was correct,” said Mangwiro.

“Our defenders failed to communicate and that resulted in the penalty. You are not forced to observe fair play, but I thought Highlanders were not observing fair and on three occasions today they failed to exercise that,” he said.

Luphahla handed starts to youngsters Darlington Mukuli and striker Mthabisi Ncube his debut.

Veteran Joel Ngodzo was also given the nod in midfield where he gave a yoyo performance.

Highlanders knocked the ball neatly in the midfield in the early stages, but it was the visitors who were more threatening in the opening 12 minutes.

Emmanuel Mandiranga almost caught Sibanda off guard with what looked like a harmless ball, but the goalkeeper recovered to tip the ball over the bar.

Godfrey Makaruse, who was playing as a left wingback in a 3-5-2 formation, was Bosso’s danger man in the first-half, as he constantly found his way past Harare City right-back Zvikomborero Biseki, but lacked the killer punch.

Donald Mudadi saw his well taken shot from outside the box tipped over by Sibanda in the 26th minute.

Four minutes later, Mukuli saw his header from inside the box cleared off the line by Mudadi.

Sibanda pulled two brilliant saves in the space of a minute in the 38th minute; first punching out a well taken Mandiranga shot from outside the box for a corner.

He then went airborne to collect Hastings Chapusha’s header from the resultant corner kick.

With the Bosso fans becoming restless, it took Ngodzo to lift their spirits. He unleashed a low drive which deflected off Mudadi and went a few inches wide of target in the 40th minute.

The midfielder was back a minute later with dipping free-kick that was tipped over by the visitors’ goalkeeper Kelvin Shangiwa.

Just before the break, Bosso central defender Peter Muduhwa thought his shot from inside the box in a goalmouth melee had crossed the line, but referee Zigwati and his second assistant Prince Mathumo thought otherwise.

Late in the second-half, Andrew Mbeba recovered well to block Wilfred Muvirimi’s shot after the visitors’ midfielder had gone through on goal. Luphahla gave credit to his charges for notching up three points.

“I just want to give my players the credit for winning under difficult conditions. We have not been playing well so there was pressure and the players managed to handle it well.

“The goalkeeper did well and saved us. It was the same last week. Credit to the goalkeepers’ coach; I think he is doing well. I also want to give credit to coach Brito. He is my mentor and everything that we did today, he contributed,” said Luphahla.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Rahman Kutsanzira, Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Joel Ngodzo (Muziwakhe Dhlamini 76th min), Stanley Ngala (Lynoth Chikuwa 70th min), Darlington Mukuli, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Mthabisi Ncube (Washington Navaya 61st min)

Harare City : Kelvin Shangiwa, Hastings Chapusha, Donald Dzvinyai, Zvikomborero Biseki, Tell more Pio, Donald Mudadi, Spencer Masunda, Emmanuel Ziocha, Wilfred Muvirimi, (Clive Rupiya 75th min) Collin Mujuru, Emmanuel Mandirang

