Brito wins Coach of the Month Award

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito has at last been recognized for his sterling performances that have seen his side go 18 matches unbeaten after being voted July Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month.

It is due recognition to a man who has had Zimbabweans talking about his club and strategy.

Highlanders find themselves having conceded a paltry four goals in 18 matches.

They have proved their worth in the last two weeks by picking up four points in what had been termed turning moments for the league race. They won 1-0 at Ngezi Platinum last week and followed this up with a 0-0 draw away to ZPC Kariba.

Brito and his Highlanders have been consistent this season and questions were now being asked on why he had not yet won the monthly award.

Obriel Chirinda the bustling Bulawayo Chiefs coach who scored seven goals in four matches last month, is the July Castle Lager Player of the Month according to information released by the Premier Soccer League today.