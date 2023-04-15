Brito’s comments disrespectful

Stanford Chiwanga

AS Independence Day approaches, it is important to remember the role that sports play in celebrating national pride and identity. For many countries, sports are not just games, they are a reflection of the nation’s values, culture, and history. Zimbabwe is no exception to this.

The decision to postpone the league match between Highlanders and Dynamos to pave way for the Independence Cup is not just a logistical one, but a symbolic one. The Independence Cup is a celebration of Zimbabwean identity and pride, and what better way to express that than through sports?

It is disappointing to hear criticism from Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito, who feels that the rescheduling favours their rivals. While it is understandable that the short notice of cancellation might have disrupted their plans, it is important to remember that the decision was not made lightly. The Sports and Recreation Commission directed that both teams have to be in Mount Darwin on Sunday for the start of the Independence Day festivities, and this decision should be respected.

Brito’s suggestion that the decision was made to protect Dynamos is baseless and unfair. There is no evidence to suggest that Dynamos are in a better position to benefit from the rescheduling. In fact, the decision affects both teams equally, as they both have to adjust their schedules and travel plans.

It is important to remember that as a coach and a public figure, Brito has a responsibility to show respect for national events and decisions made by relevant authorities. His comments may have been seen as disrespectful and could potentially create division and tension between the two teams.

The importance of celebrating Independence Day through sports cannot be overstated. Sports have the power to unite people from all walks of life, and to inspire national pride and unity. This is especially true in Zimbabwe, where football is a national obsession and a source of national identity.

Celebrating independence through sports also serves as an opportunity to showcase the talent and potential of the country’s athletes. It can inspire young people to pursue sports as a career and give them hope for a brighter future.

In addition, the Independence Cup can also serve as a way to bridge cultural and linguistic divides, bringing people from different parts of the country together to celebrate a common interest. It can also promote cross-cultural understanding and encourage respect for diversity.

Overall, the Independence Cup plays a significant role in promoting national unity and celebrating shared values and identities. This is a powerful way to promote national pride, unity, and identity. It is an opportunity to showcase the country’s talent, bring people together, and inspire future generations. Let us embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and positivity, and let us always show respect for our national events and decisions made by relevant authorities. — @plainstan