Broomstick-wielding man robs bar attendant of US$367

Ziphoezinhle Ndlovu

A 26-YEAR-OLD man robbed a bar attendant of US$367.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Morris Beremauro was charged with breaking into a bar together with his accomplice. They stormed into the building by breaking the windows and back door. They went on to attack the bar attendant with a broomstick and stole cash and goods worth US$367.

‘’The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 24 months although the other six got suspended making him serve only 18 months, ’read the statement.