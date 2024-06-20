Brother (20) rapes sister (12)

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

A 20 year old Mutare man was slapped with a 15 year sentence by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for raping his 12 year old sister.

In a statement on X ,the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said: “During the period beginning from January 2023 to April 2024, the accused person raped the complainant whenever she was left in the care of her grandmother, sister and the accused person.

“On the first incident, he took her to his bedroom and forcibly removed her skirt and panty before raping her once. He threatened to assault her if she revealed the matter to anyone. This happened while the grandmother and the sister were in another bedroom in the house.”

The NPAZ said thereafter the accused person raped the complainant on different occasions whenever their mother was not home.

“On the 12th of April 2024, the complainant did not go to school and informed her mother that she was sick and her privates were itching. The complainant’s mother noticed that the complainant’s privates were swollen and had a watery discharge.”

The offence only came to light on the 14th of April 2024 when the accused person went to the Police station seeking a police report to have the complainant medically examined.

“He produced a photo of the complainant’s privates which was on his cellphone. Investigations by the Police showed that the photo was part of a chain of messages exchanged between the accused person and the complainant revealing that he had raped her on different occasions,” said the NPAZ.