Brother sister kill father (81), siblings in gruesome murder

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

TWO siblings from Masvingo have been arrested for the grisly murder of three family members, in a blood curdling incident that has left the community of Masvingo shocked.

According to Police the two Clever and Modina Mavhunga fatally assaulted their father, accusing him of witchcraft before one of them went on to gruesomely bludgeon two minors with rocks.

Police confirmed the incident on their Twitter page: “Police in Masvingo have arrested Clever Mavhunga (35) and Modina Mavhunga (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/05/23 at Mhari Village Bikita.

The suspects took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga (81) with wooden sticks, indiscriminately all over the body, until he died, after accusing him of practising witchcraft,” said police.

After murdering their father, Modina took her two daughters aged two and five, to the family graveyard where she ordered them to lie on top of a grave before crushing their heads with rocks.

More to follow…