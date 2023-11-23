Brothers arrested for murder

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO siblings have been arrested for viciously stabbing a man with a knife, leading to his death.

In a statement on X, police said Greymore Mberenga (18) and Admire Mberenga (26) attacked Owen Lionde (26) for unknown reasons on 19 November 2023 at Hermiston Farm Compound in Mashonaland Central.

Lionde died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“Police in Concession have arrested Greymore Mberenga (18) and Admire Mberenga (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Hermiston Farm Compound on 19/11/23.”

“The suspects stabbed the victim, Owen Lionde (26) with a knife on the leg, back and head for unknown reasons. The victim died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” reads the statement.