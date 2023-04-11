Brothers fatally axe cousin in witchcraft row

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A GOKWE man died after being axed by his two cousins who accused him of practising witchcraft and causing misfortunes within their family.

Pondai Manyao (53) died on his way to Gweru Provincial Hospital after being axed and assaulted by his two cousins, Collen Javhu and Francis Sibanda.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Javhu and Sibanda are at large as they fled from the scene after committing the crime.

He said the incident occurred at Village Mavikeni Chief Chireya in Gokwe when the three were drinking beer.

“The now deceased Manyao and the suspects were drinking beer at Goredema Business Centre when a misunderstanding ensued among the three with the deceased being accused of practising witchcraft and causing illness among family members,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Javhu struck Manyao three times on the head with an axe while Sibanda unleashed a flurry of kicks on Manyao’s chest and abdomen.

Realizing that their cousin was unconscious, the two fled, leaving Manyao lying in a pool of blood.

“Manyao sustained deep cuts on the head and was ferried to Gokwe North District Hospital where he was briefly admitted. He, however, died on his way to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been referred, due to the seriousness of his condition,” said the provincial police spokesperson.

Police are now looking for Javhu and Sibanda.

“May members of the public who might have information about the suspects in the incident approach the nearest police station. We also urge members of the public to desist from using violence when resolving disputes as it always worsens problems,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Ends//