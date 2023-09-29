Brothers gang up, stone and stab man to death

Online Writer

A MAN was stabbed, stoned to death while another is battling for his life after two brothers and another man ganged up on them during a drinking spree.

Police, according to their X (formerly Twitter) page have launched a manhunt for the two brothers

Lovemore and Artwel Hamandawana and another suspect only identified as Anyway for murder and attempted murder.

The incident occurred at Mangwerume Business Centre, Mwenezi on Tuesday where the trio attacked and killed Toddy Manongore (23), while David Mapurisa was injured.

“The suspects allegedly assaulted Toddy Manongore with stones and wood logs indiscriminately following a misunderstanding during a beer drinking spree.

“The suspects went on to stab David Mapurisa with a knife on the chest for trying to refrain the suspects from further assaulting the victim. Toddy Manongore died while on admission at Mlelezi Clinic,” posted the Police.

“The police have since arrested Trymore Maravira (33) in connection with this case. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”