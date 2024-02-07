Brothers in arms! Police hunt for sibling armed robbers. . . duo gets away with US$10k

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two men who share the same surname and the same alleged criminal lifestyle are being hunted down by police as they are said to be involved in a robbery where the duo got aweay with US$10 000.

According to Police on X, the two Wellington Musunganyi and Willard Musunganyi raided a company in Ruwa on Tuesday.

“Police in Ruwa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Wellington Musunganyi and Willard Musunganyi who are being sought in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Damba Road, Ruwa on 06/02/24.

“The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, who is the company’s accountant, before stealing US$10 000-00 cash and a cellphone X10AOM . Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”