Uncategorised

Brothers “kill” sibling for abusing his wife

17 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Brothers “kill” sibling for abusing his wife

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two brothers reportedly ganged up to beat up and kill their sibling after they accused him of physically abusing his wife.

The victim, Jonathan Mugari was reportedly beaten to death by his two brothers Tinashe and Cephas in Zivuchi Village in Gutu. The incident according to Police’s Twitter page happened on Tuesday.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which Tinashe Mugari and Cephas Mugari allegedly killed Jonathan Mugari (23) at Zivuchi Village, Gutu, on 15/08/23. The suspects assaulted the victim with switches accusing him of physically abusing his wife.”

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting