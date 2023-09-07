Browny introduces Pinky Sunday Experience to support local talent

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

IN an effort to promote and empower up-and-coming local artistes, DJs, models, and dancers, an event dubbed the Pinky Sunday Experience has been initiated.

Organised by Browny, Pinky Sunday Experience taking place this Sunday at The Vista in Bulawayo aims to provide a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skill and gain exposure in the industry.

“Preparations for the event are going well and we can’t wait for the big day. Attendees can expect a day filled with incredible performances from local artistes, as well as a selection of easy-going jams from our talented local DJs.

“Additionally, the event will feature captivating dance moves from our very own local dancers,” he said.

Adding to the excitement, the audience can also look forward to guest performances artistes such as Mr Kokota, Ellbee, Stormza, Homboi3nation, Mufaso, Mshanakamalume, Stormza, Barrrack Bozza among others.

On the decks will be the resident DJ Gadaffi. – @TashaMutsiba

Ends//