Browny sets record with physical album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

UP-AND-COMING musician Browny has set a precedence for his fellow colleagues in the industry after he launched his debut album last weekend.

The album titled Peer Pressure was launched at The Mitre leisure joint in Bulawayo and what stood out was the attendance by his fans.

Browny launched the album in an All-white affair where he was supported by fast-rising songstress Boocy, Dusty, Nathan and Stormza. On the decks were Umlungu Omnyama, Ncanez, King SG, and Vega Smallz.

The presence of fans for an upcoming artiste was one of the take homes that as an artiste taking your art as a business where vigorous marketing is done should be the order of the day.

Listening to the tracks among them Pele Pele that features Ellbee and Homboi3Nation, one is met with the flair of the lyrics and syncing of the beat which surely is a party mood vibe track.

Said Browny: “The launch was a success as people came in numbers. It was an all-white party vibe and people were dressed according to theme. I noticed some mistakes which moulded me to ensure that at our next event, everything will be on point. I’d like to thank Boocy because she delivered an amazing performance and Umlungu Omnyama who killed it on decks.

“I’d like to thank everyone who worked with me since day one for the launch to be a success. I’d also like to thank Tumie my best friend and also Aggy zw for the love and support.”

Browny said they have started working on music videos which they will be releasing soon. – @mthabisi_mthire