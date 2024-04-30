Brucella back with track Bad featuring M.U.S.E

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

AWARD-winning Hip-hop musician Brucella is set to launch a new track “Bad” that features M.U.S.E in Bulawayo as she returns from her American base.

The launch will be held at Cillas Conference located at Mimosa House at 6PM, said Brucella in a statement.

“Brucella slows down the tone with strong bass and heavy weight written bars with “Bad.” “The single track is titled “Bad” and it features M.U.S.E. and is produced by the Balcony, the track follows the success of her single “King” which featured Asaph Afrika and has a total of five nominations across the Zimbabwe Hip-hop awards ’23 and the Bulawayo Arts Awards ’23,” read the statement.