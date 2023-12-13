Brushing dreams to life: Meet Makokoba art prodigy, Ryan Chipofya

from left to right Ryan with Makhadzi and Portrait of DJ Tira by visual artist Ryan Chipofya

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

At just 22 years old, a former Mzilikazi Craft Centre student Ryan Chipofya has become a name to watch in the art world, captivating audiences with his remarkable drawings and paintings.

Residing in Makokoba, Bulawayo, Chipofya discovered his passion for art at a young age and has been dedicatedly honing his skills ever since.

“I started drawing different cartoons when I was in grade 3, and some of my teachers would ask me to draw things that they couldn’t. Drawing became a habit, and my big brother, who was a genius in drawing, taught me a lot about art,” he shared.

Chipofya’s artistic prowess has gained recognition, particularly through his portraits of popular musicians such as Makhadzi, Mandie Mae, and ExQ. Beyond portraiture, he also delves into abstract paintings, wildlife art, and sign writing.

“I want to grow my name so people know who I am and what I do. I want to be famous like other artists and be known,” expressed Chipofya.

With ambitions to grow further as an artist, Chipofya aspires to inspire others to pursue their passions.

“I want to encourage other young people to follow their dreams and never give up. Anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself,” emphasised Chipofya.

– @TashaMutsiba