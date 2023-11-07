Brutal murder that shocked village was a revenge killing after victims reported suspects to police for raping a villager

The borehole from where the bodies were retrieved

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

THREE people who allegedly killed two men and stashed their bodies into a community well were ‘teaching the victims a lesson’ for reporting one of them to the police, in a rape case, police have said.

The killings came to light last week when villagers from Silombe line, Bhulu in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province who were fetching water were shocked to see it mixed with blood and called the police.

Villagers said the victims had been missing since last Tuesday.

“Some members of the village had gone to fetch water and were shocked to see blood coming from the borehole.They left their containers and reported the matter to the elders.The matter was reported at Ingwizi Police Station. The police used mine equipment to retrieve the bodies assisted by the members of the community at around 9 am. One of the men’s throats had been slit.”

In a statement, police said Lucky Mpofu (30), Modira Dube (27) and their accomplice Methuli took turns to indiscriminately stab Million Moyo (25) and Bhekinkosi Ncube (24) leading to their untimely death.

Mpofu was accused of raping Moyo’s sister resulting in the incident occurring on 31 October 2023 at Bulu area, Tshitshi.

Dube is in police custody while his accomplices are still at large.

“Police in Mpoengs are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 31/10/23 at Bulu area, Tshitshi. The suspects, Lucky Mpofu (30), Modira Dube (27) and their accomplice only identified as Methuli took turns to stab the victims, Million Moyo (25) and Bhekinkosi Ncube (24) with an unknown sharp object indiscriminately all over the body.”

“The victims died on the spot and the bodies were dumped in a nearby community well.”

“Lucky Mpofu had accused Million Moyo of causing his arrest on rape allegations involving Million Moyo’s sister. The bodies were retrieved from the well by villagers on 04/11/23. The Police have since arrested Modira Dube,” reads the statement.