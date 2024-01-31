Bry Eez, Jah Master venture into Hip-Hop with upcoming single “Can’t Let Go”

From left to right -Bry-Eez and Jah Master

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

Reggae artist Bry-Eez from Gwanda and Zimdancehall sensation Jah Master, based in Harare, are stepping into the realm of hip-hop with their upcoming single.

Titled “Can’t Let Go”, the track is scheduled for release on various digital platforms on February 12, produced by Kuda K.

Bry-Eez revealed that the song revolves around the theme of love, fitting for the upcoming month where emotions are often intertwined with matters of the heart.

“After taking a bit of a break from studio productions, I’m making a comeback with what I believe will be a hit featuring Jah Master. Our collaboration was facilitated by Rich Flavour/Sweet Vick, and since then, our working relationship has been positive.

“The track delves into a love affair where a man goes above and beyond for his partner, despite her lack of appreciation and even infidelity. The man is determined to persevere and keep their love alive,” explained Bry-Eez.

Expressing his goals for the year, Bry-Eez emphasised his intention to elevate his production standards through collaborations, live performances, and an increased presence on social media.

