Bubi District Holds Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Meeting

Online Reporter

Bubi District recently held an anti-drug and substance abuse community engagement meeting to raise awareness about the prevalent abuse of dangerous substances. The event was part of the belated commemoration of the International Day on Anti-Drugs and Illicit Substances.

Drug and substance abuse is prevalent in Bubi District due to the presence of gold panning activities. Representing Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo, Bubi legislator Simelisizwe Sibanda said drugs and substance abuse is an international problem which has become a menace in Zimbabwe.

“Being a first of its kind in this location, it serves as a stride in the right direction in which we strive to eliminate this menace which is threatening the current and future generations. A snapshot of our residential areas, especially in mines and this very growth point, will show how our youths are being consumed by drugs as well as substances for ecstasy and other nonproductive reasons. This critical initiative by ViCAZ in collaboration with Demand Reduction Pillar aims to ensure that we achieve Vision 2030, which is our vision as a country. As such, this event is a milestone and important in that it is an initiative of young people who are working to ensure that youths are informed and saved from this evil. Thus, it is important for Zimbabweans to take an active role in the fight,” he said.

Hon Sibanda said the community engagement meeting came just two months after the launch of the Zimbabwe Multi-sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan on 26 June 2024 by President Mnangagwa. He said the event was in sync with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.”

“This is a clarion reminder to all communities of Matabeleland North Province that we need to take an active role in the fight against drugs and substance abuse, which is threatening the achievement of Vision 2030 as well as corroding our social fabric as cultured Zimbabweans. A surge in the mental health cases closely related to drugs and substance abuse is a clear sign indeed that we need robust measures to fight the menace. Moreover, drugs and substance abuse are one of the drivers of new HIV infections as well as early unwanted pregnancies. This will negatively impact our drive to achieve Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Drugs and substance abuse is a national problem that needs collaboration among various stakeholders. The Zimbabwe Multisectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan spells out clearly the role of all sectors and stakeholders in the fight against the menace.

“This means that now the ball is in our court as communities, and the role being played by ViCAZ in the fight against drugs and substance abuse is important. Let’s embrace them and work together as we strive to eliminate the scourge which is eroding our social values as well as potentially driving poverty among our youths,” he said.

Various stakeholders, including the police, Social Welfare Department, Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ministry of Youth, and others, were represented. Hon Sibanda said young people were contributing immensely to economic development in the mining areas, hence they need to be protected from illicit substance abuse.

“In my capacity as a Member of Parliament for Bubi Constituency and ViCAZ National Advisor, I want to reiterate that this is the beginning of initiatives to fight the menace through empowering our community socially and economically. I have managed to raise resources to build Mbembeswana Secondary School and provide uniforms to pupils as a way of empowering the youths through education to make young people stay away from drugs. I implore owners of mines and various stakeholders, which are dominated by youths, to come on board and collaborate with ViCAZ and the Government in the fight against drug and substance abuse,” he said.