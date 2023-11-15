Budding author Phillip Dube releases debut book

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Budding author Phillip Dube has released his debut book entitled “The Sacrifice and Other Short Stories”. The launch took place at the Bulawayo Public Library and the book is now available for purchase.

Dube, an author and avid reader, took a sabbatical year to focus on his writing career. His dedication and passion for literature is evident in his debut work.

The book is a compilation of eight unique stories that explore various themes such as human greed, love, migration, challenges faced during migration, and religion.

“The book focuses on human avarice, love, marriage, migration and religion. There is a tragic element captured as most of these stories end in death and tears. The concept of loyalty and faithfulness is brought before the jury, compromising everyone who will read this compilation. This is a must-read indeed,” said Dube.

The author’s aim is not only to entertain but also to educate and inspire readers.

“Each story comes with a lesson on the day-to-day encounters of every one of us, so readers will escape into the world of their story from the actual world and empathise with the characters while learning valuable lessons such as trust and love,” said Dube.

In addition, Ndlovu, a director and playwright, has revealed his desire to turn some of the stories into short films. He hopes that “The Sacrifice and Other Short Stories” will become a set book for literature, reaching a wider audience and leaving a lasting impact on readers.

Despite this being his first published work, Ndlovu is already working on two other projects concurrently.

“I’m already working on two books concurrently: one Ndebele poetry compilation in conjunction with a fellow poet and another English short stories compilation.”

Reflecting on his journey as an author, Ndlovu encouraged aspiring writers not to let discouragement dim the radiance of their creative light.

“The journey is long and tough. Never let discouragement put off the radiance of the light that God has bestowed on you until you fulfill your purpose in life. Once you decide to start writing, never stop. Soon enough, the universe will surely recognise you,” he said.

Philip Dube has worked as a tutor as well as an administrator at Umkhathi Theatre Works. In his elementary years, he performed with a magician known as Madlezibababayo in and around schools in Bulawayo. It is working in the background of a theatre organisation par excellence that his love for creating content that mirrors and reflects issues about our past and present society was rekindled.