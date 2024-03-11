Budding songstress advocates for drug-free society

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Hwange’s emerging talent, Rachel Nyasha Njomboro, is not just a promising artiste; she is also deeply saddened by the destructive impact of drug abuse on the lives of the youth.

As the drug abuse epidemic continues to affect young lives, Rachel Rashyn, also known as the Musical Lioness, is determined to use her music to address this pressing issue. The Hwange-based artiste is working on a track titled Terera set to be released at the end of the month. The song serves as a powerful message to encourage those engaged in drug use to abandon this perilous way of life.

In an interview, Rachel Rashyn shared her commitment to raising awareness through her music. She disclosed her plans to release her seventh single this year.

“I’m in the process of creating my upcoming single titled Terera scheduled for release at the end of the month. Terera serves as a drug awareness anthem, narrating a poignant scene where a mother desperately implores her child, highlighting the destructive impact of drugs on young lives.

“This track is a collaborative effort featuring three guitars — the bass guitar, lead guitar and rhythm guitar — skilfully played by renowned Hwange guitarist, Mr N Sibanda, also known as Dave Daniels,” Rachel Rashyn said.

Additionally, she revealed her aspiration to work on an album this year and participate in various festivals and functions, allowing her to connect with diverse audiences.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Rachel Rashyn acknowledged the highs and lows but attributed her resilience to her unwavering love for music.

“My passion for music ignited at a very young age, and I can confidently say that this love has been my driving force. Throughout my journey, I’ve encountered both highs and lows. There were moments when I questioned whether music was truly benefiting me, but my deep love for the art kept me persevering.”

Her experiences, including being the first runner-up at Starbrite Season 10, have shaped her career.

“Securing the position of the first runner-up at Starbrite Season 10 played a pivotal role in sustaining my presence in the music scene. It opened doors for me, allowing participation in notable events such as Voice 2 Rep,” shared Rachel Rashyn, reflecting on her musical odyssey.

Among her notable singles are Ngoro Yerudo, Awesome God, Shinga, None Like Him and Soka Lami. —@mthabisi_mthire