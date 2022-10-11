Buhle, Sunny Tee to date Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOVERS of Jazz music are set for a night of good music and food when musician Buhle and saxophonist Sunny Tee touch down at Three Daughters in Khumalo on Saturday.

The concert, dubbed “A night of passionate sax with Sunny Tee and Buhle” will see the two Jazz musos serenade Bulawayo at a venue well-known for its elegant atmosphere and good food.

Sunny Tee, raised in Bulawayo has been a perennial figure in the music sector with a career spanning over two decades where he has toured the world performing with various outfits. He has performed in Africa, North America, Europe and Asia where he shared the stage with Master KG and Diamond Platnumz among other artistes.

He said this will be his homecoming and he cannot wait to reconnect with fans.

“I’m very excited to be performing in the city where I was moulded as a young boy. It’s been many years since I performed koBulawayo so I’m definitely over the moon.

“They (fans) can expect a trip down memory lane as I’ll deliver a number of Jazz standards and some township Jazz classics for our set,” he said.

The Lengqondo Band will be backing the duo at the event as Sunny Tee’s counterpart Buhle will also be showing her prowess as a vocalist.

Sunny Tee recently moved back to Zimbabwe from Malawi where he laid the foundation for his upcoming EP which will feature some of Malawi’s finest musicians and producers. His passion for the jazz genre has seen him being co-founder and Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust, an organisation dedicated to the preservation and development of jazz in the country.

His company Back to Jazzics curates events such as the weekly Back2Jazzics in Harare as well as the annual Zimbabwe Jazz Festival.

On the other hand, his counterpart Buhle pushes for the emancipation of the girl child and develops young talent. – @eMKlass_49