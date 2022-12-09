Build substantiable start-up— entrepreneurs urged

Business Reporter

UNITED States based Venture Capital expert, Dr Dawn Batts has urged local budding entrepreneurs not to be driven by profits in their start-ups ventures but focus on impact and sustainability.

Dr Batts shared her experiences with young entrepreneurs at a recently held Eight2Five Innovation Hub worship powered by Old Mutual Zimbabwe in Harare.

“It’s not always about profits that should drive the business that attracts investors, mostly it’s about the social impact that start-ups pursue,” said Dr Batts.

A venture capital workshop was organised by the US Embassy in partnership with Eight2Five Innovation Hub.

The hub has consistently moved towards supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups by availing a platform for them to grow and empower themselves, as well as make a real difference in the communities.

Dr Batts stressed the importance of building sustainable business ventures.

Participants were trained on how to identify budding competitors in markets and were equipped with vital skills in approaching investors and modern methods of pitching business ideas.

Dr Batts has vast experience developing and implementing strategic plans.

She also manages the Catalyst Angel Program which trains, mentors, and engages emerging underrepresented angel investors in the Great Lakes Region.

She extends her work as co-founder of Commune Angels, a diverse community of investors who seed scalable consumer, enterprise, and life science companies that transform lives.

Recently the Eight2Five Innovation Hub hosted the first Amazon Web Service onboarding session which was aimed at empowering entrepreneurs to have a global technological competitive advantage.