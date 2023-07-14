Building of Sobancane’s two-roomed house now at window level

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

Maskandi musician Sobancane who hails from Plumtree has received immense help from the local community and those in the diaspora towards the construction of his two-roomed house in Zimnyama Village.

In May, the musician who uses a one-roomed thatched hut appealed for help to upgrade it as it was in an unsuitable condition. His handlers took it upon themselves to mobilise funds for the construction of a two-roomed house for the musician and people seem to have heeded the call to assist.

In an interview, the artiste’s manager Handy Sibanda revealed that they received support and the house is now at window level.

“Sobancane’s two-roomed house is now at window level. We’re really grateful for the love and support that we’ve received. We’re, however, still appealing for assistance because, at this point, we now need windows and window frames and more building material to complete the project,” Sibanda said.

Sobancane stays with his daughter and his mother in Mangwe district and the house is meant to improve their lives and provide safety from bad weather. It will also bestow some status to the artiste as he thrives to create a name for himself in a financially crippled industry.

The artiste and his partner Aphiwe have been delivering Maskandi gems since their entry into the music industry. Their music has touched the hearts of many, especially those who hail from Plumtree and it is with this background that the community has stood up and pledged their different support for Sobancane’s house project.