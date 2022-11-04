Building of Tsholotsho Vocational Centre begins

A borehole drilling team at the site of the vocational training centre in Tsholotsho

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

A Tsholotsho-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Indosakusa Tsholotsho Community Development Trust (ITCDT) has begun an ambitious programme to build a vocational training centre in the district.

Last week, the Trust drilled a borehole for US$2 500 at the site of the college after being provided land for the project by the local community leadership.

The college will be situated in Madona Village about 5km on the outskirts of Tsholotsho business centre in Ward 22 under Chief Magama.

Upon its completion, Tsholotsho District is set to have two vocational training colleges after the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation were allocated a stand, to build a vocational college.

At the moment, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is using part of the District Development Fund (DDF) premises to train students in various fields, but pegging at the new site has since been done but Government is yet to release funding for the project.

To complement Government’s education policy thrust and empower local youths, ITCDT, a non-political and registered non-Governmental organisation whose membership is drawn from Tsholotsho sons and daughters based in the country and the diaspora mainly in South Africa, resolved to build a fully-fledged Vocational Training College.

With the help of Ward 22 councillor Phumuza Dube, the Trust got a piece of land measuring 40 468,6 m2.

ITCDT is self-financed through member monthly subscriptions of R50 upon payment of a joining fee of R150.

It also undertakes fund-raising activities to complement its coffers.

“We pushed for them to get land in Ward 22 and we are happy that our sons and daughters have come up with an idea of empowering their people, there is nothing that beats knowledge. This college will provide various skills like shoe making, welding, weaving, fence making, and solar installation among other courses and all these are life-changing skills that our community members would benefit from. I am therefore encouraging this Trust not to tire and also call upon the business community especially those who are benefiting from our natural resources to stand up and be part of this dream,” said Cllr Dube.

Cllr Dube said many school leavers and even dropouts mainly think of going to South Africa to fend for their families.

He said they normally go there without any special skills which result in them doing menial jobs and being underpaid.

“We hope that the building of this college will reduce, significantly the need to always look to South Africa as the only source of livelihood when we can empower ourselves to be self-sustaining,” said Cllr Dube.

Mr Wiseman Ndlovu, the ITCDT projects coordinator, said part of the borehole drilling expenses were met by Makhudu Drilling and Construction Pvt (Ltd).

“The college is in the process of registering with the Ministry of Higher Education. Currently, it is working in partnerships with accredited institutions to transfer practical skills such as shoe-making, and agriculture courses through workshops. So, the doors are open already and selected courses will be delivered as per our needs assessment until we are approved and accredited by the relevant authorities. In the meantime, we will continue to work with other accredited partners,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Treasurer of the Trust, Mr Mthabisi Mlingo said they were targeting to use about R1,5 million in the initial phase of construction.

“We need initial materials like plain wire rolls, barbed wire rolls, corner posts, fencing stays and standards, trying wire, rolls high strain wire and labour and other unforeseen costs,” said Mr Mlingo.

Last year, Cabinet resolved that Vocational Training Centres across all the provinces will focus on entrepreneurship and livelihood skills training. This will encompass enterprise awareness, opportunity identification, project financing, and basic farming.