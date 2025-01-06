Built with NO storm drains! Rangemore residents grapple with flooding

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE heavy downpours that continue to drench Zimbabwe have become both a blessing and a curse for residents of Rangemore suburb in Umguza District on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Residents are grappling with the dual realities of life-saving rains and the havoc they wreak on their poorly planned settlement.

While the rains bring much-needed relief for water supplies and agriculture, they have turned roads into muddy quagmires and left some homes partially submerged, raising concerns about the structural integrity of properties in the area. Rangemore is home to many residents who work or run businesses in Bulawayo. Some students at local tertiary institutions also commute daily to the city, making road access critical. However, the persistent rains have rendered many roads in the sprawling suburb impassable, causing frustration and disruptions.

Umguza RDC Ward 17 Councillor Garikai Godwill Mhazo whose ward covers Rangemore suburb stretching to West Acre along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road, acknowledged the residents’ plight, citing limited control over some of the affected roads.

“Major roads from Rangemore leading to other suburbs such as Nkulumane and Emganwini are under the jurisdiction of Umguza Rural District Council (RDC), and we consistently maintain those roads,” he said.

“However, smaller roads leading to residents’ homes are still under the control of land developers or plot owners. Until these roads are officially handed over to the council, there is little we can do.”

Clr Mhazo said the roads are inaccessible, especially during the rainy season.

“We are aware that residents are not happy with the situation. Umguza RDC will continue to maintain the roads under its control,” he said.

For residents like Mrs Noma Mhlanga, the rains have brought mixed blessings.

“The rains are vital for drinking water and crops, but they also make life difficult. Walking less than half a kilometre to the main road to catch transport to work becomes a nightmare after heavy rains,” she said.

Having lived in Rangemore for seven years, Mrs Mhlanga observed that the situation has worsened with each rainy season.

“The dust road leading to the tarred main road gets so muddy making it almost impossible to walk out of the house,” she said.

Mr Givemore Muneti, another resident, described how his yard turns into a pool of water during downpours.

“There are no storm-water drainage systems here, so the rainwater has nowhere to flow. I’ve resorted to using buckets to collect water from my yard and throw it into the streets,” he said.

Cllr Mhazo explained that while the council is working on constructing storm-water drainage systems along major roads, the smaller roads remain the responsibility of private developers.

The challenges faced by Rangemore residents mirror those in other areas, such as Cowdray Park’s Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai section, where perennial flooding has forced the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to take drastic measures.

To address flooding in Cowdray Park, BCC has identified 17 properties for demolition to make way for a storm-water drainage system. These properties include completed homes, undeveloped stands, and houses at various construction stages. Some of the affected homes are over 15 years old.

Affected residents have expressed frustration, citing a lack of clear communication and concerns over compensation.

Urban flooding is a growing challenge in Zimbabwe, exacerbated by construction in wetlands and floodplains. Impervious surfaces such as roads, parking lots, and buildings prevent rainwater from seeping into the ground, causing even small amounts of rainfall to result in flooding.

For Rangemore residents like Mr Muneti, the fear of future displacement looms large.

“Who knows what will happen in 10 or 20 years? Maybe we will also be told to vacate our homes to make way for storm-water drainage systems, just like the residents of Cowdray Park,” he said.