Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AS part of Bulawayo’s 125th anniversary celebrations, various artistes and culture groups will congregate at the Large City Hall car park this Saturday to mark the feat with the residents.

On June 1, Bulawayo will be turning 125 years since its declaration as a town in 1894 by Dr Leander Starr Jameson before it attained city status in 1943. Mayor, Solomon Mguni said a number of activities have been lined up to celebrate the day with the highlight being a carnival/street procession around the city.

“The carnival will have two starting points, the Inxwala site (just behind Highlanders Football Club) and the National Railways of Zimbabwe. People will parade around historical sites in the city before settling at the Large City Hall car park,” said Mguni.

At the car park, various local dance crews and musicians will be on standby, ready to entertain people as they arrive from the street procession.

But before the celebrations on Saturday, Mguni said there will be a cleanup on Friday.

“There’ll be a cleanup campaign on Friday at the Centenary Park, beginning at 9AM. The official celebrations will be held on Saturday then there’ll be a day of prayer at the Amphitheatre on June 23,” said Mguni.

He added that a sports day will be held in July at the White City Stadium.