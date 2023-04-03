Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association swimmers impress in South Africa

Brandon Moyo,Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) swimmers taking part in the 2023 South Africa Regional Level 3 Championships have continued with their fine performances in the pool.

A total of six medals were scooped yesterday, which was the third day of the proceedings to add to the tally of accolades that the young swimmers had already acquired. Yesterday, there were four silver medals, one bronze and one gold.

The only gold medal came from Senamile Mphoko who put up a brilliant performance in the pool in a new personal best time. Mphoko, in the 200-metre individual medley, dropped her time from 2.57. 98 to 2.48.51 to secure the top prize.

BASA’s four silver medals were won by Nathan Chibva, Jwes Jared, Mbalenhle Jared and Nozintaba Masiye-Moyo. Chibva took part in the 50-metre breaststroke and set a new time of 35.14 from 37.24 while Jwes Jared competed in the 100-metre backstroke and dropped his time from 1.23.95 to 1.19.47.

Mbalenhle Jared, in the 50-metre breaststroke dropped her time from 41.07 to 40.96 while Masiye-Moyo in 200-metre individual medley finished her race in 2.44.75 dropping from 2.47.19.

Siqokoqela II Mphoko scooped the only bronze for BASA in the 200-metre individual medley after finishing his race in 2.51.85, dropping from 3.03.54. On the second day, medals were scoped as well, with seven being won.

Senamile Mphoko once again was the only swimmer to bag the top prize with a gold medal. Moving from a time of 1.20.77 to 1.18.07, she won gold in the 100-metre butterfly while Mbalenhle Jared got silver in the same event, moving from a time of 1. 26.43 to 1. 23. 74.

Mbalenhle also bagged another silver medal in the 100-metre breaststroke, moving from a time of 1.35.37 to 1.30.49. The other silver medal on day two of the proceedings came from Chibva in the 100-metre breaststroke in a time of 1.19.67 from 1.21.83.

There were two bronze medals on the second day, from Siqokoqela Mphoko and Vuyo Ndlovu. Mphoko scooped his medal in the 100-metre butterfly, setting a new time of 1.21.39 from 1.23.99 while Ndlovu won his medal in the same event, recording a new time of 1.06.81 from 1.05.56.

The junior swimmers will be hoping to continue with their fine performances in the pool as the championship continues for the fourth day today. – @brandon_malvin