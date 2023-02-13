Bulawayo and Johannesburg to host rescheduled 9ice Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON March 4 the Amapiano Festival’s stomping ground Venue, With A Twist is set to play host to the rescheduled second edition of the 9ice Festival which was initially set for December 2021.

The 9ice Festival, meant to celebrate art will be bigger and better this year and will be held over two days on March 4 and 5 as well as being hosted in neighbouring South Africa on September 23 at a venue yet to be announced. The artiste’s line-up for both venues is yet to be announced as well.

Established in 2016 by Ice Eazy (real name Elfas Zikhali), the Festival was held once in Plumtree but due to a combination of financial constraints, the Covid-19-induced lockdown and other unforeseen circumstances, its progress was halted.

In an interview, Ice Eazy told Chronicle Showbiz that preparations are at an advanced stage.

“We are excited to bring the 9ice Festival back. We are finalising odds and ends with our headliners which we will reveal soon, but everything else is in place for our second edition which has been long overdue,” he said.

This year’s theme is, “Pushing the Youth Culture Forward” which is all about showcasing the brilliance that the youths possess. – @MbuleloMpofu