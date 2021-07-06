Bulawayo artistes grateful to Nash TV for exposure

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES from Bulawayo who had the rare opportunity to be featured on Nash TV have expressed gratitude to the online television platform for giving them a chance to tell their stories and expose their talent to new and wider audiences.

Nash TV which is credited for exposing unearthed talent through its various virtual programmes, recently embarked on a drive to promote talent from Bulawayo as part of its quest of unearthing talent nationwide. Those who were interviewed and have appeared on Nash TV are legendary musician Jeys Marabini, Mimmie Takurwana, Nate, Tebza and Asaph.

The city’s residents were also given their few seconds of fame as they were featured on Street Vibes, a comic skit where people were recorded singing along to their favourite tracks. The Street Vibes were shown as a way to hype up fans for the artistes’ interviews.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with some of the artistes who were profiled and they expressed gratitude to the Nash TV team. Jeys Marabini thanked the man behind the successful online television, Tinashe Mutarisi, for the platform and said more of such interviews need to be done for other legendary artistes.

“After 35 years of being in the industry, it was nice to tell my story and share with people what I’ve seen and felt for the past years. I’m also happy with the response that I’ve gotten from my fans and followers who watched the interview.

“The diversity shows how music can unite us. Also, there’s a need to interview other legendary artistes while they are still alive and honour them,” said Jeys Marabini.

During the interview that was conducted at his home in Nkulumane which also houses his studio, Jeys unpacked his journey in the industry. He also got time to perform his hit songs. After watching the interview, Mutarisi described Jeys as a legend who should be celebrated while still alive.

“I enjoyed this interview kusvika mubhonzo mu skeleton. Jeys Marabini deserves to be honoured achiri kurarama. (I enjoyed this interview extensively. Jeys Marabini deserves to be honoured while he is still alive). Mr J sir, ini nemhuri yangu we truly appreciate you,” posted Nash on his social media pages while encouraging people to take time to watch the interview.

Songstress Mimmie Tarukwana said it was an honour to represent artistes from Bulawayo as the city is the country’s cultural hub.

“It was a great experience. It felt good to be recognised as one of the local talents in our talented city. I’d like to see more interaction from other media houses celebrating and getting to know artistes, not only from Bulawayo but nationwide,” said Mimmie Takurwana.

During her interview, she also shared her musical journey and spoke about how she is eager to work with the Windi Womtshova hit-maker Ma9Nine popularly known for his Wazin’ trademark.

Nate, who was unearthed through online shows by Fusion Media Group last year, said she will forever cherish this platform.

“I enjoyed every bit of it. Singing among so many amazing artistes and being recognised like that was amazing. The exposure really helped as it gave my career the much-needed boost,” she said. [email protected]_mthire