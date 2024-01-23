Bulawayo artistes set tone for Nama #Kwan22 at community tour

A scene during the #Kwan22 Community Tour which was held this past weekend

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Community Tour held at the Bulawayo City Hall car park on Saturday, provided local artistes with a platform to showcase their talents and engage with the community, setting the tone for the anticipated awards ceremony.

The event, filled with joy, dancing, and creative interactions, offered attendees the chance to win exciting giveaways such as Nama branded t-shirts and pens.

The Nama awards ceremony is scheduled for February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3. It will run under the theme “Kwan22” from the term Kwantuthu.

Headlining the community tour were renowned artistes Mzoe 7 and Asaph, who shared inspiring words with the audience.

Expressing his gratitude for Nama’s presence in Bulawayo, Asaph emphasised the importance of recognising the city as the birthplace of art and talent. He encouraged attendees to pursue their dreams, stating, “The scope of Nama is extensive; it encompasses dancers, poets, authors, filmmakers, and more. Therefore, whatever dream you hold is valid within the realm of Nama’s recognition.

“If you work hard enough, you can be recognised at national level. You can make it, and you can win a Nama.”

Mzoe 7 echoed these sentiments, highlighting the abundance of talent in Bulawayo. He remarked, “Nama hasn’t seen anything yet; they are yet to see a lot. Thank you Nama for coming this side and recognising the creatives in Bulawayo.”

The staging of the Namas in Bulawayo marks nearly a decade since the awards were last held in the city, creating significant anticipation in the City of Kings and Queens. As a build-up to the event, a Nama Film Festival is set to take place this weekend at the Ster-Kinekor cinema where a diverse array of films, including “Ngoda”, “Cry Freedom”, and “See Me” will be shown. – @TashaMutsiba