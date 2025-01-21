Bulawayo Arts Awards set for August 8

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) have officially announced that the 8th edition of the annual award ceremony will take place on August 8.

This much-anticipated event promises to be a celebration of creativity and talent in Bulawayo, coinciding with the Heroes Holiday.

The announcement follows last year’s decision to postpone the awards, allowing the organising committee to ensure a broader selection process.

The BAAs will carry the sub-theme “Celebrating Our Heroes”, reflecting the importance of honouring local artistes and their contributions to the cultural landscape.

In a press statement, the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Trust expressed their commitment to rebranding and enhancing the awards experience.

“This additional time will allow us to introduce new faces, incorporate fresh ideas, and work toward delivering an exciting and dynamic awards ceremony,” the statement read.

Nkululeko Nkala, one of the organisers, spoke to Chronicle Showbiz about the preparations for the upcoming event.

“When personnel changes are ready, we will announce them in due course. Most of the processes are already in motion,” he indicated, hinting at some exciting developments on the horizon.

Since their inception in 2017, the BAAs have played a vital role in celebrating the creative spirit of Bulawayo.

The decision to postpone the awards was met with mixed feelings from the community; while some expressed disappointment, others recognised the necessity of taking the time to ensure a more memorable and impactful event. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu