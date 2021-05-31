Bulawayo Arts Festival fever grips city…alcohol consumption banned at all venues

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) fever has gripped the city and indeed the country as Zimbabwe’s cultural capital gears up to celebrate.

The festival that’s running under the theme “We Own Winter (WOW)” starts on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

The programme is out with the highlights being an Urban Heritage Corridor Tour, Artistes Get together and Bulawayo National Clean-up Day among the many shows that are lined up for the next four days.

Among the artistes billed to perform are Madlela Skhobokhobo, Holy Ten, Bhadilah, Zhezhingtonz, Tebza, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Poptain, Mbeu Mandie Mae, Focus Acapella and Mzistozz Mfanafuthi.

The Baf will be hybrid meaning that there will be shows online and others for a live limited audience, in adherence with the Covid-19 regulations. Tickets are being sold for the live shows at various venues around the city and a limited number of people will be allowed to enter.

This is to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and no alcohol will be allowed to be consumed in venues.

“As the Bulawayo Arts Festival roars to life, let us not forget that we are still operating within a Covid-19 environment that places a demand on us to take great care and caution in ensuring that our health is not compromised.

“Our festival team has created an exciting line-up of acts that people can access online and from the comfort of their private spaces. A limited number of showcases have been programmed in venues that will strictly be accessed by a limited audience,” said organisers.

“Alcohol consumption will not be permitted at all our venues. Our venue managers reserve the right to deny you admission into festival venues should it be established that you are not complying with festival health protocols.”

“People attending the festival are advised to wear their masks at all times, irrespective of whether or not they have been vaccinated. Maintain social distancing and adhere to seating arrangements that have been created by our venue managers. Signing registration forms is mandatory at all entry points of festival venues.”