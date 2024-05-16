Bulawayo Arts Festival gears up for fourth edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has announced that preparations for this year’s Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF) are well underway, marking its fourth consecutive year.

The local authority clarified that the allocated budget stands at US$30 000, refuting previous reports suggesting a larger sum of US$300 000. The latter figure encompasses all municipal festivities planned for 2024.

Nesisa Mpofu, BCC corporate communications manager highlighted the festival’s significance in promoting Bulawayo’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, positioning the city as a thriving cultural destination.

“Bulawayo Day, celebrated on June 1st, commemorates the anniversary of Bulawayo’s declaration as a town. It serves as an occasion to celebrate the city’s proud heritage and artistic potential,” Mpofu explained.

She outlined the diverse array of activities slated for this year’s festival, which will run from June 2 to 5.

“The 2024 programme features a dynamic line-up, including Bulawayo Day celebrations on June 1st, headlined by a Street Carnival, World Bicycle Day Commemorations — Asitshoveni, a Smart Mobility Initiative, and the KoNtuthu Legends Concert.

“Additionally, festival highlights include a Gospel Concert, various workshops such as Dance Workshops and Arts Economy Workshops and the Inxwala Lecture series.”

The festival will close with the Imbokodo Concert, an all-female artistes’ concert on June 5.

Enumerating the festival’s myriad benefits, Mpofu underscored its role in fostering economic growth, promoting cultural identity and nurturing talent within the community. From showcasing local craftsmanship to supporting cultural tourism, BAF serves as a catalyst for local development and international recognition.

Reflecting on the festival’s budget, Mpofu clarified: “The Bulawayo Arts Festival is accounted for in the City of Bulawayo’s 2024 budget under Festivals and Recreational Activities.

The allocated amount of US$30 000 covers expenses such as venue costs and cross charges across municipal departments. The city encourages collaboration with stakeholders, arts practitioners and the corporate sector to enhance the festival’s impact.”

With its vibrant line-up and commitment to cultural enrichment, the Bulawayo Arts Festival continues to cement its position as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape. —@mthabisi_mthire