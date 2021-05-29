Bulawayo Arts Festival gets President’s support

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE second edition of the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) will be bigger and better as artistes will have a chance to meet President Mnangagwa who is set to officiate at the event.

The festival which debuted last year reached audiences in 45 countries through the virtual space with this year’s fete expected to have an even wider reach.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the event that will take place from June 2 to 5 will largely be held virtually with a few physical events adhering Covid-19 regulations, set to be hosted.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday evening, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Government is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President will officiate at the event. This demonstrates the Second Republic’s commitment to the promotion and development of the creative and cultural industry.

“This year’s festival is scheduled to be held from 2 to 5 June, 2021. The main festival, which will largely remain digital due to Covid-19 control measures, will feature two main high-profile programmes, namely: the launch of the Bulawayo Urban Heritage and Eco-Tourism Programme (3 June 2021) and the Creative and Cultural Industries Conference (3 – 4 June 2021),” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Commenting on the preparations of the event, Baf director, Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri told Saturday Leisure that they are at an advanced stage with the city of Bulawayo set to come to life next week.

He said the festival is definitely one not to miss as a lot of activities have been lined up.

The Eco-Tourism initiative highlights, Mambazo said will include tours to selected inner and outer Bulawayo cultural heritage destinations and a day-long seminar on “Sustainable Eco-tourism”.

“The initiative will also document and digitally share lived experiences of dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

Mambazo said an interactive conference to tackle issues that have been a big blow for the creative sector will be held on Thursday and Friday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo .

“Within the auspices of the 2021 Bulawayo Arts Festival to be held from 2 to 5 June 2021, Bulawayo City Council in partnership with Nhimbe Trust will host a two-day conference from 3 to 4 June at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The aim of the conference is to promote and enhance the participation of local government authorities in cultural governance within the strategic parameters of UNESCO culture and heritage-based instruments, United Cities and Local Governments Agenda 21 for Culture, Zimbabwe Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy and Zimbabwe National Development Strategy 1.

“The concept and concomitant operationalisation of the framework of cultural governance is one of the key priority areas that have been identified by various international and regional bodies, with a call for localisation and domestication,” said Mambazo.

He added that the conference will be largely influenced by engagements in every programme.

“The conference, therefore, is designed to meet these requirements, particularly in its focus on participatory policy-making, cultural democracy, culture-sensitive development and culture responsive urban strategies.

“A hybrid approach encompassing dialogue, training and peer to peer exchanges will guide the entirety of conference proceedings.” — @mthabisi_mthire