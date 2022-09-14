Bulawayo Athletic Club suffer another defeat in domestic T10 cricket competition

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletic Club (BAC) suffered another defeat in the Zimbabwe Cricket domestic T10 league match when they lost by 35 runs to Great Zimbabwe Patriots today at Harare Sports Club.

The defeat was the third of the tournament for the Bulawayo side who are sitting on position 7 from eight teams with just one win. In their first three games, BAC lost two, winning one and today’s defeat meant they will still be on two points out of a possible eight.

Bowling first, BAC were set a target of 132 to win after Great Zimbabwe posted a mammoth 131-0 in 10 overs. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani continued with explosive form in the league scoring his third fifty. Marumani scored an impressive 78 runs and Richmond Mutumbami scored 41 runs not out. In his previous game, Marumani fell four runs short of a century, scoring 96 runs.

With a mountain to climb, BAC were restricted to 96-4 in their 10 overs to lose the match by 35 runs. Captain Nkosana Mpofu top scored for BAC with 31 runs on the board and Brandon Mavuta finished on 28 runs not out.

In yesterday’s games, ICC Player of the Month for August Sikandar Raza produced an excellent innings to help Harare Kings beat Gladiators by six wickets. Raza scored most of the runs for the team as he finished on 67 not out, helping his team chase down the 95 runs target that was set.

Gladiators were restricted to 94-5 in their 10 overs and Harare Kings chased it down in seven overs with six wickets to spare.

In a low scoring encounter, Takashinga 1 defeated Takashinga 2 by five wickets. After being set a target of 43 runs to win, Takashinga 1 chased it in just over seven overs, courtesy of Chamu Chibhabha’s 28 runs.

Westside beat Lions by six wickets. Batting first, Lions finished with 84-4 in 10 overs. Westside managed to chase it down in just over nine overs courtesy of Clive Chituma’s 24 runs and Definite Mawadzi’s unbeaten 17 runs. – @brandon_malvi