Bulawayo Athletics Board announces track and field championships

REGISTRATION for the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) track and field championships to be held on July 13 at White City Stadium is now in progress.

Athletes can register for the event at the Bab offices at White City Stadium.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said: “Registration for the event has opened. We opened registration early to allow athletes to have ample time and we are confident that we are going to draw good numbers in attendance.

“We encourage all athletes to register and take part in the track and field championships.”

The programme is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am.

Events on offer are 100m, 100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m, 1 500m, 3 000m, 5 000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, and discus.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$3 per event per athlete for seniors and US$5 per relay team.

The organisers will provide bib numbers.

