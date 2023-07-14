Bulawayo Athletics board championships on tomorrow

Innocent Kurira ,[email protected]

A TOTAL of 80 athletes have registered for the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Track and Field Championships before the close of entries at the end of the day today, 14 July.

The championships are set for White City Stadium tomorrow.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said: “It’s all systems go ahead of the event. We expect this to be a highly competitive meet with the best athletes in the city coming to take part. No registration will be done on the day. Athletes have until the end of the day today to register.”

Invitations have been extended to clubs, schools, universities, and colleges.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$3 per event per athlete for seniors, and US$4 per relay team.

The programme will commence at 8:00 am

Events on offer are 100m,100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m,1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, ZITF Coca-Cola 4-minute mile challenge, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, discus.— @innocentskizoe.