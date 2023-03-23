Bulawayo Athletics Board extends registration for Naaz Open Track and Field Championships

Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) has extended registration for the National Athletics of Zimbabwe (Naaz) Open Track and Field Championships to the end of day on Friday.

So far, over 100 athletes have registered for the event set for White City Stadium on Saturday.

The deadline for entries was Thursday but a decision to extend has been made after more athletes have shown interest in the event.

“We want to give some latecomers a chance, which is the reason for the extension. In terms of preparations all is in place ahead of the event,” said Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika.

This will be the second national event the city will host after the inter-club championships held at the same venue last weekend.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 or ZWL$3000 per event, per athlete while US$4 or ZWL$6000 is the registration fee.

Events on offer are 100m, 100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m,1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, discus throwing. [email protected]